Nineteen new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday (7-30-21), according to information on the city’s COVID dashboard.

Fifteen of the cases are Sitka residents. The cases range in age from children under 10 to patients in their 70s. Seven of the new cases are 19 or younger.



Of the four non-residents who tested positive, three are travel related. Information on the rest of the cases transmission and symptoms isn’t available yet, and contact tracing is still in process for nearly all of the cases.

The number of active cases in Sitka dropped below 200 yesterday, but the rolling case rate remains just above 20 cases a day. Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 815 coronavirus cases, 32 hospitalizations, and two deaths.