Sitka Public Library . (KCAW photo/Bill Foster)

The Sitka Public Library welcomes summer intern, Amy Salmon as she finishes her masters degree in Library Science. Salmon joins KCAW’s Katherine Rose in discussing her internship, and the user experience design project she’s working on this summer at the library. Listen here:

Salmon hopes to help make the library a more inclusive and useful space for the community over the coming weeks. To contact her directly email sitkaintern@gmail.com or call the library at 747-4020.