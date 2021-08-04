Nine Sitkans tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday (8-3-21) according to data on the city’s COVID dashboard.

All nine cases were Sitka residents ranging in age from two under 10-years old to two cases in their 70s. Two were experiencing symptoms and two were asymptomatic. One case is listed as ‘travel’ related, one is connected to community spread and two are listed as “secondary” meaning the cases had known contact with another person who tested positive for the virus. Local health officials haven’t yet posted information on transmission and symptom status for the remaining cases.

So far today (8-5-21), 15 new coronavirus cases have been reported. The city now publishes updated COVID numbers by 8 p.m. daily.

The number of active cases in Sitka dropped to 118 today, and the rolling case rate, or average number of cases per day, dipped to just under 15.



Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 888 coronavirus cases, 37 hospitalizations, and two deaths. 76 percent of Sitkans have received at least one vaccine dose, and 70 percent are fully vaccinated. According to city data, the infection rate for Sitka’s unvaccinated population is just above 14 percent, while less than 4 percent of vaccinated Sitkans have contracted the virus.