Sitkans Against Family Violence is holding a virtual fundraiser August 9 – 14. Executive director Natalie Wojcik and direct services manager Tina Bachmeier discuss the campaign, which will be based around video testimonials on social media. Additionally, the pair outline the important work SAFV performs in the community. Learn more at the SAFV website.
