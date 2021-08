(Photo provided by the University of Alaska Southeast – Sitka Campus)



Program Coordinator with Applied Fisheries and Assistant Professor at UAS, Joel Markis, joins host, Brooke Schafer to discuss the advantages of dual enrollment, scholarship opportunities for dual enrollment fisheries students, and what to expect from the program.

to learn more about the program and how to enroll call 747-7700. To get into contact with Markis directly call 747-7760