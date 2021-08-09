Between Friday and Sunday, Sitka reported 13 new coronavirus cases.

12 of the cases are Sitka residents according to the city’s COVID dashboard. Nine of the new cases were experiencing symptoms at the time of testing. Four cases are listed as “community spread” and three are “secondary,” meaning they tested positive after known contact with another person who tested positive for the virus.

Sitka’s case rate continued to drop over the weekend, down to an average of 11 cases per day. Nevertheless, the city’s COVID alert level remains high — and will remain on high until the community hits an average of one case per day for two weeks.