Swimmers participating in the Change Your Latitude race (Photo courtesy of Baranof Barracudas Swim Club)

The Change Your Latitude open-water swim was held on Sunday (8-8-21) in Sitka, with 45 swimmers from Alaska and around the country. Event organizer Kevin Knox and a group of guest swimmers joined KCAW’s Meredith Rick to discuss the event and the thrill of open-water swimming. Listen here: