When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (8-10-21), it will decide whether to put an advisory question before local voters this fall that could help determine the future of the former Sitka Community Hospital building.

The assembly issued a “request for proposals” seeking bids to purchase or lease the hospital building in May. The city received at least one response to the RFP but more information has not yet been publicly disclosed. According to a memo from city Planning Director Amy Ainslie, once the RFP review period ends on August 18, the chosen proposal will be presented along with a potential sale ordinance at the August 24 meeting.



The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is interested in purchasing the building, which it currently leases from the city to house long term care.

The assembly can decide to sell the building without a public vote. If it decides to put it on the ballot, the vote would be “advisory” and would not bind the assembly to any decision about the sale.



In other business, the assembly will also consider repealing a section of city code on landslide management. According to a memo from City Administrator John Leach, the language and draft studies referenced in the city code are affecting home insurance policies and creating problems in Sitka’s housing market.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.