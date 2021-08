Assistant Professor, Sara Tomczuk and Support Specialist, Eleyna Rosenthal join KCAW’s Meredith Redick to discuss UAS’s new Sitka Start program.

The program is part of a Title III support grant is geared towards developing and increasing support for nontraditional and first generation students. For more information about Sitka Start enrollment and eligibility visit the UAS website. To contact Rosenthal directly email erosenthal@alaska.edu or call 9079477772