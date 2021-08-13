What is an “atmospheric river” and how does it affect weather on the outer coast? Caleb Cradens from the National Weather Service in Juneau joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to explain this — and other phenomena — that drive weather this time of year. Listen here:
