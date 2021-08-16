The Pardee RAND School of Public Policy is the oldest school of public policy in the nation. Periodically, the school partners with the Sitka Sound Science Center to send doctoral students to Sitka for six week “externships.” Doctoral students Lisa Berdie, Priya Gandhi, and Zhan Okuda-Lim joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the work they’re doing in the community over the six-week period. Listen here:

Sitka is one of three communities (the other two are Pittsburg and Los Angeles) selected by Pardee for externships for the next ten years. Learn more about the program here.