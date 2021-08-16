After two weeks of cases on the decline, Sitka saw a spike in COVID cases over the weekend, and at least two more people have been hospitalized with the virus.



Local health officials reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and Sunday (8-15-21), according to the city’s COVID dashboard. All but two of the cases are residents, and 22 of them are “secondary” meaning they had known contact with a person who tested positive for the virus. One case is listed as “travel” related, and contact tracing is in progress for the rest of the cases.



In keeping with local and national trends, the new cases are mostly younger. 64% of the weekend’s cases are under 40, including four children under 19, eight people in their 20s and six in their 30s. Several people in their 40s, 50s and 60s also tested positive.



KCAW has reached out to local health officials for more information on whether the spike is connected to one event or large gathering.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 87 active cases in Sitka. Sitka has reported 971 cases, 40 hospitalizations, and two deaths since the pandemic began last year.