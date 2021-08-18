Of SCUBA diving, Prof. Joel Markis says, “We can move in any direction we want in three-dimensional space, and there are countless numbers of creatures from out of this world that live in this space.” (UAS/Shawn Harper)

Joel Markis is a Fisheries professor and dive instructor at UAS Sitka. He outlines the dive course offerings and the UAS dive program, which includes a basic and advanced scuba diving course this fall, as well as a semester-long diving intensive in the spring (Alaska Dive Semester). This latter course teaches students how to become “scientific divers” qualified work in state or federal agencies, or universities. For registration information, call UAS Sitka at 907-747-7770.