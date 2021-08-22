President Biden will address the nation at 12 p.m. on Sunday (8-22-21) about the administration’s ongoing evacuation effort in Afghanistan. The president is also expected to speak about the government’s preparations around Tropical Storm Henri. Watch President Biden’s remarks live here:
