The 12th annual Sitka Health Summit in 2016 at the University of Alaska Southeast Sitka Campus. (Photo courtesy of Sitka Health Summit)

A teen center? A program that improves food access? What inspiring health initiative deserves Sitka’s attention over the next year? The Sitka Health Summit plans to is launching a campaign to collect ideas for its upcoming planning day. Coalition members Doug Osborne and Johnny Elliot joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event where two health related initiatives will be chosen as the 2021-2022 Health Summit goals. Listen here:

Past goals have included the Teen Center (The Cloud), the Fish to Schools program, Sitka Farmers Market, the Choose Respect mural project, bike/walk friendly community programming, combating meth initiatives, Sitka Kitch, the Hames Center, downtown revitalization efforts, decolonization education, CO2 emissions reduction, and construction of the ADA accessible Sitka Community Playground. Residents of all ages are encouraged to provide suggestions and share ideas. In 12 words or less with an optional brief description that is under 200 words, please submit your entries by noon, September 14th. Submit your ideas here or drop off a written entry at the Hames Center, Sitka Public Library, St. Peters, or the Backdoor Cafe.