A Sitka man was transported to the hospital, after driving his pickup truck into a ditch Wednesday morning (8-25-21).

Sitka Police and Fire personnel responded to the one-vehicle accident in the 22-hundred block of Halibut Point Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Serena Wild, spokesperson for the Sitka Police Department, says the Ford pickup was outbound on Halibut Point Road near Sandy Beach, when the driver steered it into the ditch beside the road, and continued to drive there until running into a driveway culvert, and coming to a stop.

Wild said that police believe the incident was related to the driver’s medical condition. He was transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for evaluation. There were no passengers in the pickup, and no other injuries reported in the incident.