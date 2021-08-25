Martha Honey is the co-founder and former director of the Center for Responsible Travel in Washington, DC. She was in Sitka this summer collecting data for a major study comparing the economics of cruise travel versus independent travel in four major Alaska ports: Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, and Hoonah. An analysis should be complete by the end of the year. She joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss her work.
