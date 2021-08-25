Cruise ship passengers on the deck of the Holland America Noordam vie for the best look at glaciers and whales on July 16, 2019 during the ship’s traverse through Glacier Bay National Park. (CoastAlaska/Jacob Resneck)

Martha Honey is the co-founder and former director of the Center for Responsible Travel in Washington, DC. She was in Sitka this summer collecting data for a major study comparing the economics of cruise travel versus independent travel in four major Alaska ports: Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, and Hoonah. An analysis should be complete by the end of the year. She joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss her work.