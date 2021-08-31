Amy Morrison is one of two candidates running for two open seats on the Sitka School Board. Sitka’s municipal election is Tuesday, October 5.

I am running for my second term on the Sitka School Board because I want to continue the progress that the board has made over the past three years. I am proud to say that during my term on the school board we overcame significant financial obstacles, hired both an interim and then a new permanent superintendent, and successfully led our district through a pandemic.



The school board has been intentional about building trust with the local City Assembly, school administration and staff, parents, and the community. We have been transparent in our communication and I want to continue to build on the growth that we have made.



One of our biggest challenges in the future will be balancing budget shortfalls with the increasing demands that are being placed on the public school system. My history and knowledge of the intricate budget process will be instrumental in leading our district over the next few years.



I am very proud of the school board’s decision to hire Frank Hauser as our new superintendent. The board worked closely with the community to establish the criteria and qualities we wanted in our new superintendent, and through this collaboration we reflected the voice of the community in our decision to select Frank to be the next leader of our district. I believe my continuity on the school board will play a critical part in supporting his success going forward, and therefore the success of the district as a whole.

