A blue mud shrimp (pictured above) and the invasive species, Orthione griffenis, a threat to the shrimp population. (University of Florida photo)

Prof. John Chapman is an invasive species specialist at Oregon State University. He and a team of researchers were in Alaska this summer studying an invasive isopod that has now reached Ketchikan and Sitka, and is destructive to an important invertebrate called the blue mud shrimp. Chapman discusses his work with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey. Listen here: