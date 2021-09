“On The Point House” as it appeared Sunday, September 5, 2021. It began showing signs of collapse on Friday evening. (KCAW photo/Robert Woolsey)

A portion of Katlian Street in downtown Sitka remained closed over the weekend, after an unmaintained building showed signs of collapse.

The structure, known in English as “On The Point House,” dates from the early Twentieth Century, and is one of a handful clan houses remaining in Sitka from that era.

Sitka police closed the 300-block of Katlian St. on Friday evening, September 3, when the building began actively slumping into the embankment behind, and threatened to slide into the roadway.