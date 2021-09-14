Vern Culp is producing the October Monthly Grind, “Art in the Cave.” The pandemic has forced artists into a technological arena to connect with audiences, and the experience is not all bad, says Culp. He joins us to discuss how make a video submission for the virtual Grind on October 9. The deadline for submissions is September 25. They can be emailed to sitkajean@gmail.com.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020