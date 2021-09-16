E-cigs, sometimes called “vapes,” come in many shapes and sizes — all powered by batteries. (Flickr photo/Vaping 360)

Amanda Roberts from SEARHC, and Loyd Platson from Sitka Counseling, join host, Brooke Schafer to discuss youth/teen vaping 101. This is in follow up to an educational fall back-to-school vape media campaign that’s running/airing across the region right now- targeted to parents of middle school and high school age students.

Roberts, and Platson can share info about resources available to parents and teens, tips for talking with your children about it, and signs to look for if your child may be using, Roberts can be reached directly at 966-8745, or by email at amandar@seahc.org. Platson can be reached directly through Sitka Counseling,