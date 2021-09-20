Cyclists using the Sitka Cross Trail on their work commute could be eligible for a gift card this Wednesday, on national (KCAW photo/Robert Woolsey)

Wednesday, September 22nd is World Car Free Day. People from all over the globe will be commemorating the annual event by commuting without a motorized vehicle.



In Sitka, residents who commute on foot, bike, and without a car on that day, can enter to win a $150 gift card from the Yellow Jersey Cycle. Cathie Healy, Commuter Lead for the Sitka Cycling Club, joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to share details on the upcoming event.