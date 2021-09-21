Sitka will celebrate its third annual Recovery Walk in honor of National Recovery Month this weekend

This Saturday, September 25, Sitka Counseling, in tandem with other local organizations, will be hosting a Recovery Walk in celebration of National Recovery Month. Loyd Platson, with Sitka Counseling, and Hillary Nutting, with the Sitka Tribe of Alaska, join host, Brooke Schafer to discuss the details of this Saturday’s Recovery Walk, and what this month represents for people recovering from mental health and substance abuse disorders.

The walk will begin at 10am and depart from Centennial Hall. No registration is required, and attendees are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and wear the color purple. For more information contact Lakota Harden at 747-3636, extension 224.