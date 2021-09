(KCAW/Berett Wilber)

Dave Miller, Rachel Moreno, and Kevin Mosher joined KCAW via Zoom on Tuesday (9-21-21) for a Sitka Assembly Candidate Forum. The candidates answered listener questions on a variety of issues, from the coronavirus and tourism to mask mandates and Indigenous land acknowledgements. Listen to the full forum here:

Want to learn more about the candidates? Visit the KCAW Election Center– you’ll find interviews, questionnaires and statements there. The Municipal Election is Tuesday, October 5.