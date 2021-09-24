Sitka School Board candidates Amy Morrison and Todd Gebler joined KCAW for a candidate forum on Thursday (9-23-21) to discuss everything from the coronavirus and school funding, to culturally responsive education and inclusivity for transgender students. News Director Robert Woolsey moderated the hour-long forum. You can watch the forum on Youtube here, or listen below:

Early voting is open weekdays at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Election day itself in Sitka will be Tuesday, October 5. Listen to our Assembly candidate forum here.