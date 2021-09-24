(Sitka Health Summit photo provided by Charles Bingham)

The Sitka Health Summit met for its annual Planning Day on Thursday (9-23-21) to generate ideas to improve health in Sitka. After a day of virtual discussion and activities, the group of around 40 people zeroed in on two goals for this year— ending homelessness in Sitka by implementing a proposal for a tiny homes community on Jarvis Street, and revamping the Community Schools program.



Doug Osborne and Johnny Elliot joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick to announce the goals- this year the Sitka Health Summit chose creating a sustainable after schools program and end homelessness in Sitka.

Those interested in either project can attend one of the following kickoff meetings:

-Homelessness — 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, over Zoom, contact Gayle Young, 7477978, sitkahc@gmail.com

-Community Schools — 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, at a location TBA, contact Andrew Friske, 738-3141, andrewf@mehs.us