Sitka reported its fifth coronavirus death on Friday (9-23-21) along with four new coronavirus cases.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, the person was a man in his 50s. His death was counted among 40 deaths reported across Alaska Friday –a backlog of cases spanning from May to August, that state officials said were recently confirmed through death certificate review.



All four of the new cases reported in Sitka Friday are residents. Since the start of the pandemic, 1086 coronavirus cases have been reported in the community.