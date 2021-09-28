Sitka’s Municipal Election is Tuesday, October 5, but early voting is available all week at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick to discuss this year’s election, who’s on the ballot, and how voters can weigh in early, or on election day. Listen here:

The Municipal Election is Tuesday, October 5. Eligible voters may choose to vote using any of these available options: by-mail; advanced in-person at Harrigan Centennial Hall weekdays September 20 through October 4 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in meeting rooms 2 and 3); by fax; personal representative; and in-person on Election Day at Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more voting information, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 747-1811.