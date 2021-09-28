10 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Sitka over the weekend.

Eight of the cases were reported on Friday and Saturday (9-25-21). Two were reported on Sunday. Information about the resident status of the new cases was no longer available on the state’s COVID dashboard, as a result of some new changes.

Just a few weeks after Sitka’s coronavirus dashboard changed, the state has now followed suit. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has moved from prioritizing daily case counts, to focusing on weekly case counts. According to state data, last week was the highest on record for new COVID cases in Alaska, with 9218 reported. Sitka’s cases have been slowly trending back up over the last two weeks, with 44 cases reported in the last week alone.

The changes make it a bit harder to find daily case count information for smaller communities like Sitka. But that information is still available on the “summary tables”– a Google spreadsheet the state updates daily.