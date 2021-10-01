School board candidates Amy Morrison and Todd Gebler answered questions from the Sitka Chamber of Commerce in a 35-minute lunchtime forum on September 29, 2021. Sitka’s municipal clerk and elections supervisor Sara Peterson outlined the early voting process.
