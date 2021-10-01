Sitka Chamber of Commerce executive director Rachel Roy (top right) moderated the forum, which focused on questions of workforce development and other issues important to the business community. Municipal clerk Sara Peterson (bottom right) reviewed early voting procedures. (KCAW image)

School board candidates Amy Morrison and Todd Gebler answered questions from the Sitka Chamber of Commerce in a 35-minute lunchtime forum on September 29, 2021. Sitka’s municipal clerk and elections supervisor Sara Peterson outlined the early voting process.