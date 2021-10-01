Over the last few years, a team of researchers has been developing a landslide warning system in Sitka. In the next year, the team plans to unveil a public dashboard online that will display the potential landslide risk. plans to unveil a public dashboard online that will display the potential landslide risk. RAND Pardee Center director and principal researcher Rob Lempert and post-doctoral landslide researcher Annette Patton joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to give an update on their landslide research. Listen here:
The RAND researchers are holding a town hall Thursday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. to share updates with the community and get feedback on the project. Those interested may attend in-person or over Zoom.