Over 100 people gathered and marched through downtown Sitka this weekend, in protest of anti-abortion legislation passed in Texas last month. The law, which makes no allowances for victims of rape or incest, bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Protestors made signs, and chanted, “My body, my choice,” while marching up and down Lincoln Street, in support of abortion rights.
