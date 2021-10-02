Protestors marched down Lincoln street in opposition of Texas’s recent abortion ban (KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

Over 100 people gathered and marched through downtown Sitka this weekend, in protest of anti-abortion legislation passed in Texas last month. The law, which makes no allowances for victims of rape or incest, bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Protestors made signs, and chanted, “My body, my choice,” while marching up and down Lincoln Street, in support of abortion rights.

Lakota Harden addresses a crowd of over 100 people before a pro-choice march through downtown Sitka.

Emma Bruhl addresses a crowed at the pro-choice rally in downtown Sitka.

Ellen Frankenstein addresses a crowd of over 100 Sitkans at the Pro-choice march in downtown Sitka

