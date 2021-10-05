Sitkans will cast their ballots in the municipal election today (10-5-21), but early voting has been underway for two weeks. And while the early voter turnout doesn’t beat last year’s record, it’s still a bit higher than a typical year.



Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson said as of Monday afternoon (10-1-21) , 805 total people voted early. That number includes in-person votes and those cast via mail and fax. In 2020, over half of voters cast their ballots early, making the election results impossible to confirm until early and absentee ballots were counted three days later.

Three candidates are in the running for two open seats on the Sitka Assembly– Dave Miller, Rachel Moreno, and Kevin Mosher.



For the school board, Todd Gebler and Amy Morrison likely have it in the bag. Both are running unopposed for two open school board seats.

Sitkans will also weigh in on whether to sell the former Sitka Community Hospital building, and properties to the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium for $8.25 million. The vote is “advisory” however, and the Sitka Assembly will have the final say on the sale after the election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Harrigan Centennial Hall for precincts 1 and 2. Raven News will broadcast live election returns once polls close at 8 p.m.