Sitka reported four new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (10-5-21).

According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, in the last week 13 people have tested positive for the virus. 12 are Sitka residents. Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 1132 COVID cases, 23 hospitalizations and five deaths.

At least two of the new cases this week are likely associated with the Sitka School District. As of Tuesday afternoon (10-5-21), the district was reporting five coronavirus cases who are currently isolating, up from three last week. The total includes three from Sitka High School, plus a new case from Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary and one at Baranof Elementary.