Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka on Wednesday (10-6-21).

Cases were trending down for a few days, and Sitka was inching closer to its alert level being reduced from “high” to substantial. Wednesday’s new cases keep Sitka in “high” alert, pushing our case rate up to 22 cases over the last week.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has reported 1140 cases, 23 hospitalizations, and five deaths in Sitka.