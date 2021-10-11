Sitka Tribe of Alaska distributed orange flags to the public on Friday, encouraging placement of the flags on the MEHS and SFAC campus locations, in honor of boarding school relatives and loved ones, any time on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. (KCAW photo)



On the second Monday of October, people nationwide gather to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, marking an important transition away from what was once known as Columbus Day. Sitka will be joining in the celebration this year with an array of COVID-conscious activities. Crystal Duncan and Steve Johnson joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to speak about the significance of the holiday, and what Sitkans can do to celebrate and honor Indigenous people today. Listen below:

This year’s activities will be focusing on the continued impact of residential school on Indigenous communities. Sitka Tribe of Alaska will be hosting the major events this year. Information about those activities can be found on the tribe’s Facebook page. People are encouraged to wear orange, and place a feather or rock in designated areas in solidarity with those who have been affected by the residential school system.