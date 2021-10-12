The 25th annual Sitka WhaleFest, a three day festival in celebration of marine wildlife will take place November 4-7 this year. This years festivities will be a mix of virtual and in-person events under the theme “Predator and Pray: A delicate dance.” Workshops, wildlife cruises and watch parties make up just a few of the weekends offerings. Jay Stilwell from the Sitka Sound Science Center joins KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the festivities and how to get involved. Listen Below

For more information on the festival, or to register for a specific event, visit the WhaleFest website.