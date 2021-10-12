When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (10-12-21), two new members will be sworn in, but not before the current Assembly considers a final vote to sell the former Sitka Community Hospital Building.

The sale of the hospital went out to a public ‘advisory’ vote in the municipal election last week (10-5-21). Around two-thirds of Sitka voters supported the sale of the building to the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium for $8.25 million. SEARHC says it plans to expand its long term care facilities and build a residential apartment complex on the property.

After the body considers the hospital sale and remaining old business, it will certify the municipal election results, swearing in new member Dave Miller and incumbent Kevin Mosher. The group will also recognize outgoing Assembly member Valorie Nelson with a service award.

In other business, the Assembly will consider including Tlingit land acknowledgement on its agenda at future meetings. If approved, the acknowledgement would be recited by the mayor at every meeting. It reads: “The Assembly of the City and Borough of Sitka would like to respectfully acknowledge the traditional first people of Sheet’ Ká, with thanks we proceed on Tlingit Aaní.”



The Assembly will also hear an update from landslide researchers on the status of the landslide warning system that’s in development.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.

Read the full agenda here