The annual Alaska Day Festival is back in full swing this year, after a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19. Festival organizers Hal Spackman and Ted Allio joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the activities planned for the weekend. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020