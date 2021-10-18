Sitka District Ranger Perry Edwards joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to give an update on what’s happening with the US Forest Service this fall, and to share his thought on his final day on the job. Edwards has led Sitka’s USFS office for seven years. Before that, he spent nine years as a biologist with the organization. Listen here:
