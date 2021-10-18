This episode of Our Grandparent’s Teaching’s explores the Alaskan holiday of Reconciliation Day or otherwise known as Alaska Day on October 18th. This date commemorates the sale of Alaska from Russia to the United States. We hear from our host, Daanax.ils’eik (Chuck Miller), and guest speakers X’asheech Tlaa (Louise Brady) and Matt Jackson about their views on the impact this sale had on Native Alaskan communities and whether it was even a legal transaction. We will also hear from our archives, a few songs and a poem by Pauline Duncan. Please join us as we explore a sale that changed the course of history in Alaska.

If you have a story you would like to share, please reach out to storytelling@kcaw.org.

The radio version of Our Grandparents’ Teachings airs live on 91.1 & 104.7 FM on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 PM AKST (8 PM Pacific Time) on KCAW from Sitka, Alaska, on Lingít Aaní land. Produced in collaboration with the Sitka Tribe of Alaska, Artchange, Inc. & KCAW. Raven RadioTechnical support for Our Grandparents’ Teachings was made possible in part with funding from the Rasmuson Foundation administered by the Alaska State Council for the Arts and Artchange Inc.