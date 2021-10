Sitka reported six new coronavirus cases over the long holiday weekend, from Friday to Monday (10-18-21).



According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, nine new COVID cases have been reported in the last week, bringing Sitka one case away from the local COVID alert level being downgraded from “high” to “substantial.”

Since the start of the pandemic Sitka has reported 1163 coronavirus cases, 23 hospitalizations and five deaths.