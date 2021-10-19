After the coronavirus threw a wrench in most of the Alaska Day celebrations last year, in 2021 the festival was back in mostly full-swing. Sitkans gathered from Lake Street to Lincoln Street on Monday (10-19-21) for the annual parade.
