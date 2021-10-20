A two-day search for a missing Kake man who had gone hunting last weekend on Kupreanof Island has ended tragically. Authorities say the body of 55-year-old David Dalton was found Monday morning less than three miles from his truck.

Sitka Search and Rescue Lt. Mike Motti says Dalton’s partner reported him missing after he failed to return home the day after he’d set out.

“It was reported that he was hunting for rabbits, or other small game, and he was commonly out for a couple of days at a time,” said Motti. “He had originally told his partner that he was going to be back that evening after she got off work. But she was not too concerned that he didn’t show up. But then on Saturday when he still hadn’t come back by dark is when she became concerned.”

A two-day search effort that included search and rescue volunteers and Alaska State Troopers combed the area around Sitkum Creek. That included Motti and three other members of Sitka Mountain Rescue who flew to Kake on Sunday (10-17-21) to assist. They set up a grid search in the forested area where his vehicle was found.

Alaska State Troopers reported that foul play is not suspected as Dalton appeared to have died of exposure. His body is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.