On Saturday, October 23rd, Sitkans can dispose of unused pills and prescription medications at Harrigan Centennial Hall as part of the National DEA Drug Take Back Day. Sitka Counseling and Prevention is sponsoring the free event — Ellie Lo Re and Loyd Platson of Sitka Counseling joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss substance misuse in Sitka, and the importance of properly disposing of prescription drugs. Listen here: