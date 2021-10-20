Five new COVID cases were reported in Sitka on Tuesday (10-19-21), according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

The case count is a slight uptick in the downward trend in cases Sitka has seen in the last couple of weeks, with one to two cases reported most days.

Sitka was one case shy of downgrading its coronavirus alert level from “high” to “substantial.” The new cases keep the alert level at “high” with 13 cases reported over the last week. The alert level will be downgraded once fewer than nine cases are reported over a seven day period.



Since the pandemic began, Sitka has reported 1165 coronavirus cases, 23 hospitalizations and 5 deaths associated with the virus.

The Sitka School District tracked two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. One case is associated with Blatchley Middle School and one case is associated with Sitka High School. Both individuals are isolating– as of Tuesday, they were the only two active coronavirus cases currently associated with the district.