State health officials reported ten new coronavirus infections among residents in Sitka on Wednesday (10-20-21), pushing the community’s total number of cases to 23 over the last seven days.

One additional non-resident case is under investigation.

Sitka’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 1,176.

The Sitka School District reported one additional case associated with Sitka High School, putting the active case count within the district at 3.

Statewide, infection numbers are down from last week, by 10 percent. But the numbers are still significant: Ketchikan reported 20 new cases yesterday, Juneau 31, Kenai 85, Fairbanks 69, and Anchorage 455.

One Alaskan’s death from COVID was reported yesterday — a Kenai woman in her 60s.

Over 200 people in Alaska remain hospitalized with COVID-19.