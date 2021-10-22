A Community Recreation Initiative kickoff will be held on Saturday, October 23rd from noon – 2pm at Blatchley Middle School. The COVID conscious open house will have a Bump Tournament and Pumpkin Painting for kids. Residential and Activities Principal at Mt. Edgecumbe high school, Andrew Friske joins KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event. Listen below:

Reviving a sustainable community recreation program for youth and adults was selected as a top goal at the 2021 Sitka Health Summit, and Sitkans are encouraged to stop by and share their ideas. For more information checkout the Sitka Community Recreation Initiative Facebook page or call Andrew Friske at 738-3141

