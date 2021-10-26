Young Performers Theater presents the stage adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic novel, A Wrinkle in Time (7 p.m. Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30; 2 p.m. Sunday, October 31 at the Odess Theater). The show tells a trans-galactic adventure story as a 14-year old girl searches for her father with the help of a trio of magical witches. Director Zeke Blackwell joins us to share more details about this spooky, sci-fi classic. Tickets available online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp website.